Jackson Police are investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old man that occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The victim told officers that he was traveling on Interstate 220 northbound when he accidentally rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle produced a handgun and fired out the window at the victim, striking him in the neck. The victim then drove to Northside Dr. and Sunset Dr. where Police were called.

He is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is a white sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala.

