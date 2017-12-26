19-year-old shot in the back, shoulder and foot early Tuesday morning in Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of Downing Street.

Officers respond shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder and foot. The victim told officers he was walking down the street when an unknown individual(s) fired shots at him.

He was transported for treatment of his injuries and is said to be in stable condition. Suspect(s) information remains unknown.

