80-year-old man robbed outside his Jackson home

Jackson Police are investigating a robbery that occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Newport St. where the found an 80-year-old man who had been robbed.

The victim told police that two unknown black men, driving an old model black sedan, robbed him as he stood outside his home.

The passenger exited the car with a handgun and hit the victim before taking an undetermined amount of cash and some keys.

The victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. The suspect car fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.

