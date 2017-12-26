UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery of 80-year-old arrested and cha - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery of 80-year-old arrested and charged

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Lionel Kyles - Source: JPD Lionel Kyles - Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD has arrested a man involved in an armed robbery of an 80-year-old man. 

The robbery happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Newport Street.

30-year-old Lionel Kyles was arrested following a traffic stop and charged with armed robbery of an individual, aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

The victim told police that two unknown black men, driving an old model black sedan, robbed him as he stood outside his home.  

The passenger, Kyles, exited the car with a handgun and hit the victim before taking an undetermined amount of cash and some keys.  

Items belonging to the victim and a handgun were also recovered at the time of his arrest. The vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery was also recovered. 

The victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. 

Additional driver suspect information is still being sought by investigators. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly