UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery of 80-year-old arrested and charged

JPD has arrested a man involved in an armed robbery of an 80-year-old man.

The robbery happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Newport Street.

30-year-old Lionel Kyles was arrested following a traffic stop and charged with armed robbery of an individual, aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim told police that two unknown black men, driving an old model black sedan, robbed him as he stood outside his home.

The passenger, Kyles, exited the car with a handgun and hit the victim before taking an undetermined amount of cash and some keys.

Items belonging to the victim and a handgun were also recovered at the time of his arrest. The vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery was also recovered.

The victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Additional driver suspect information is still being sought by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

