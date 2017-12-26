Driver killed in Vicksburg crash identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Driver killed in Vicksburg crash identified

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One person is dead and another has been transported to UMMC after a crash on U.S. 61 north and North Washington Street. 

The driver, 19-year-old Landon Overstreet, of Clinton, was killed. 19-year-old Christopher Fortenberry, of Pearl, was airlifted to UMMC. 

Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, a truck pulling a trailer overturned and toppled off a bridge. The trailer landed on top of the truck, trapping the passengers inside. 

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore, one person died on the scene and one person was taken by AirCare to UMMC in Jackson. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

