Vivians named SEC Player of the Week; MSU remains #3 in Coaches Poll

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

An MVP performance in Las Vegas earned Mississippi State senior guard Victoria Vivians SEC Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

It is Vivians’ second league player of the week nod in a four-week span, and it goes to a Bulldog for the second-straight week after Teaira McCowan earned the honor on Dec. 19.

McCowan and Vivians have combined to win four of the league’s first seven player of the week honors.

Vivians received her latest accolade after being named Duel in the Desert Rebel Division MVP. The Carthage, Miss., native averaged 24.0 points and 7.5 rebounds as Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs defeated host UNLV and No. 22 Syracuse to run their season record to 13-0.

In addition to keeping MSU No. 5 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the pair of wins in Las Vegas kept the Bulldogs No. 3 in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs followed UConn and Notre Dame in the ranking once again, earning a 61st-straight week in the poll.

Vivians continued to be efficient in putting the ball in the basket, hitting 56.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. She also averaged 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals in the two contests.

The SEC’s second-leading scorer at 20.1 ppg this season, Vivians opened the week by notching 22 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs rolled to a 103-63 win against the host Lady Rebels. Vivians made 61.5 percent of her shots, including 50 percent from the arc, as MSU tied the Cox Pavilion scoring record with its 103 points.

Vivians also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory.

In the Dawgs’ final game of the event, Vivians paced State with 26 points and came a rebound shy of a double-double as Mississippi State handed Syracuse its first loss of the season, 76-65.

She scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to join former Bulldog greats LaToya Thomas and Tan White as the only players in program history to score 2,000-career points.

That 11-point opening half guided State to a 44-29 halftime lead, and she helped State maintain that advantage by scoring 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the third quarter and 7 points in the final 10 minutes.

In addition to ranking second in the SEC in scoring this season, Vivians also rates 10th in the league in field goal percentage (54 percent), seventh in free-throw percentage (83.9 percent), 12th in 3-point percentage (39.4 percent) and 10th in steals (1.9 spg).

Vivians and her Bulldog teammates wrap the non-conference slate against Mississippi Valley State Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum.

It will be Dollar Night at the Hump, with $1 tickets available to purchase in advance only at www.hailstate.com/tickets. Fans can also purchase $1 hot dogs while supplies last.