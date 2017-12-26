Sheriff: Son charged with murder of father in Scott County

Authorities in Scott County are investigating a murder that happened Christmas morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Lee, a domestic incident happened on Riverbend Road at around 6:45 a.m. 57-year-old Wayne Adcocks was shot once in the head at his home.

The suspect has been identified as Adcocks' son, 19-year-old Brandon Lewis of Pelahatchie. He was detained by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Scott County.

Lewis has admitted to the shooting and is being charged with murder.

