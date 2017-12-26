Holiday gift returns being done through postal services more and more frequently

Christmas: The Season of Giving. But immediately after, the season of returning.

Many local retailers were packed Tuesday with folks exchanging or returning gifts they received. Back in the day, if you wanted to return a gift, you marched it right back to wherever it came from. But now, so many gifts are purchased online and it's changing how things are returned.

The days of coming to a store to return a gift are not quite over, but they're certainly on the decline.

That's due largely to one simple fact:

"There's nothing that I haven't ever wanted that I couldn't go online and find," said Judy Gordon, who says her two favorite 'stores' are Amazon and UPS.

Patrick Renegar manages the Pass Pro Shop in Pearl. He says his store had a good Christmas, but even still, he's noticed a difference in returned items.

"Each year, we see fewer and fewer returns. I don't know if that's because more gift cards are given, or if they're buying online with our online stores," said Renegar.

There will always be loyal customers like Ricky Harper who prefer to do things the old-fashioned way.

"I've never bought nothing online. I had the chance, but when you do, you have to go through all that process of mailing it all back, and the stores a lot easier. 'Cause you just walk in and get it and go," said Harper.

Sean Newman owns a UPS in Flowood.

He says returning items purchased online might be less of a headache than you'd think.

"I think the online stores have just made it easy for people to have the pre-paid labels and it's easy to just pop it back on the box and drop it off," said Newman.

Newman says these days, he sees more return boxes from Amazon than anything else.

"Amazon Prime, I can order it, if it doesn't fit - like these three items didn't fit - I've already ordered replacements, and these are on their way back. I didn't have to look for a place to park, or stand in line for checkout," said Gordon. "I have a much better after-Christmas attitude as a result."

If you're unsure of how to print your shipping label, UPS can help you out; they'll print it for you, attach it, and even package your merchandise if you need.

However you prefer to do your holiday returns, just remember to keep up the holiday cheer!

