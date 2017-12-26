Southern Miss holds final press conference ahead of Independence Bowl

In Tuesday's Independence Bowl Press Conference, Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson was all business. Even with Florida State having a rocky season, with a 6 and 6 record, the coach doesn't see them as down trodden opponent, instead he sees them more as battle tested.

"We know we're playing an outstanding football team," Hopson said. "Florida State's a football team that lost, a few of those losses on their schedule are the teams that are competing in the college football playoff so we know we're playing a talented football team. It's certainly a challenge that we're certainly looking forward to."

Golden Eagles senior DE Xavier Thigpen added "we know we got to be on our A game coming into it. Preparation may be a little different as far as techniques, steps, and gameplanning. But we know get gotta come in and try to take control of the game."

On the other side of the field, the Seminoles usually are in a more high-profile bowl game. That would make most teams apathetic, but that doesn't seem like an issue for this Florida State squad.

"Most people think we just gonna come out here and lay down because it's the Independence Bowl," said junior running back Jacques Patrick. "That's not how it is. We've got a great coach stepping in for us. We've got players that's energized. We going to out there and hopefully get a victory tomorrow."

Southern Miss faces Florida State Wednesday at 12:30pm. The Independence Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

See more Golden Eagles bowl coverage here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/305468/southern-miss

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.