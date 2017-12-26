Murrah girls rout Wingfield to stay perfect, advance in Pepsi-JPS Tournament

The Murrah girls continued their spotless season in hoops. The Lady Mustangs thumped Wingfield 79 - 39 in the 1st Round of the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament.

Murrah will face Lanier Wednesday at 1:00pm in the quarterfinals

Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament 1st Round (Girls)

Murrah 79, Wingfield 39

Canton 52, Callaway 46

Lanier 40, Provine 38

Forest Hill 52, Terry 48

Hazlehurst beats Jim Hill

Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

Wednesday 11:30am: Warren Central vs. Forest Hill (Murrah)

Wednesday 1:00pm: Canton vs. Hazlehurst (Forest Hill)

Wednesday 1:00pm: Lanier vs. Murrah (Forest Hill)

Wednesday 4:00pm: Terry vs. Wednesday 11:30am Loser

Semifinals (Forest Hill)

Thursday 10:00am: Warren Central/Forest Hill winner vs. Wednesday 4:00pm winner

Thursday 11:30am: Canton/Hazlehurst winner vs. Lanier/Murrah winner

Championship Game (Forest Hill)

Thursday at 6:30pm

