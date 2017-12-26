Mendenhall falls to Brighton (TN) in Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournamen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mendenhall falls to Brighton (TN) in Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Mendenhall is off to a 11-2 start this season. The Tigers had a test Tuesday as they faced Brighton (TN) in the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament.

The Cardinals from Memphis beat Mendenhall 62-56. They'll face Warren Central Wednesday at 2:30pm in the quarterfinals.

