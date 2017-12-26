Jackson resident fed up with illegal dumping in yard

"They just think I'm a garbage dump and they throw beer cans, coke cans, paint jugs. But this morning for Christmas I got some mattresses. That was particularly refreshing. I want to thank Santa for that."



80-year-old Lee Grillo says it's an issue she's been dealing with for years. A trashed property line that is currently littered with mattresses, a door, a plastic tub filled with water and, as Grillo mentioned, tons of cans.



"A couple of months ago they stole a Rototiller, a big Rototiller, and a shredder," said Grillo.



She says the shopping center was built before one of the city's fencing laws was changed, so it's been exempt from having to put up a fence between the two lots. And it's an exemption Grillo feels is being taken advantage of at her expense.



"There should be a fence there and I don't care if that house has been there since God created cement. There should be a fence there high enough to protect my property."



Grillo says she's reported these incidents to city council and police. But without video evidence or actually seeing someone do it, she's told there's nothing that can be done.

Dumping Items and Trash is a punishable offense in the state of Mississippi carrying fines of up to $250.

