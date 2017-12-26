Murrah knocks off Terry in opening round of Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament

Murrah has had an up and down start under new head coach Luther Riley. The Mustangs got their biggest win of the season Tuesday with a 60-55 win over 9-3 Terry.

They advance to the quarterfinals of the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament.

Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament 1st Round (Boys)

Murrah 60, Terry 55

Wingfield 53, Northwest Rankin 49

Forest Hill 59, Lanier 36

Jim Hill 70, Hazlehurst 63

Brighton (TN) 62, Mendenhall 56

Warren Central 60, Madison Central 59

Provine 51, Crystal Springs 39

Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

Wednesday 2:30pm: Forest Hill vs. Wingfield (Forest Hill)

Wednesday 2:30pm: Warren Central vs. Brighton (TN) (Lanier)

Wednesday 2:30pm: Murrah vs. Provine (Murrah)

Wednesday 4:00pm: Callaway vs. Jim Hill (Lanier)

Semifinals (Forest Hill)

Thursday 1:00pm: Forest Hill/Wingfield winner vs. Warren Central/Brighton winner

Thursday 2:30pm: Murrah/Provine winner vs. Callaway/Jim Hill winner

Championship Game (Forest Hill)

Thursday at 8:00pm

