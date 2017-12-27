Cooler temps cause spike in deer-related crashes

"I have repaired cars for customers and they didn't get home before they were hit by a deer or had another accident."

As Smith Bros Body Shop Owner, Chuck Smith explains it appears the deer in Mississippi are showing no mercy to drivers on our roads and highways, not even to us here at MSNEWSNOW.

"There's a hit here then it tumbles," Smith said as he showed the damage done to one of our station's cars. "It got the door and the quarter panel."

We aren't the only ones about to spend a pretty penny. Smith says they were already working on two other cars with deer related damage and that he had a few more on the way.

"When it gets colder, (deer) move more and when they are moving they don't cross at any particular place, so they're just getting from one side of the road to the other kind of like the chicken," Smith said. "They are moving and they are running into us."

It's hard to protect your vehicle from being hit since deer are unpredictable, but Smith suggests driving slower on roads where deer may roam.

If you do see one about to cross, Smith says never swerve because landing in a ditch could cause more damage then the potential impact with the deer.

