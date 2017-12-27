Alcorn State defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas named UAPB head coach

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Cedric Thomas left The Reservation to return to his alma mater. The Alcorn State defensive coordinator was introduced Wednesday as the new head coach at Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
It’s also another branch on the Jay Hopson coaching tree. Thomas is the 3rd former Hopson assistant to land a SWAC head coaching job in the last 4 years. Willie Simmons was hired by Prairie View in 2014. Fred McNair succeeded Hopson as Alcorn head coach.
UAPB announces new Head Football Coach! https://t.co/w7SyEZkT27— GoldenLionsAthletics (@UAPBLionsRoar) December 27, 2017
