Alcorn State defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas named UAPB head coach

Cedric Thomas left The Reservation to return to his alma mater. The Alcorn State defensive coordinator was introduced Wednesday as the new head coach at Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

It’s also another branch on the Jay Hopson coaching tree. Thomas is the 3rd former Hopson assistant to land a SWAC head coaching job in the last 4 years. Willie Simmons was hired by Prairie View in 2014. Fred McNair succeeded Hopson as Alcorn head coach.

UAPB announces new Head Football Coach! https://t.co/w7SyEZkT27 — GoldenLionsAthletics (@UAPBLionsRoar) December 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.