The search continues in Lawrence County for murder, assault and arson suspect

The search for a suspect continues in Lawrence County. Tony Wilson is wanted for murder, assault, and arson.

Sheriff Lessie Butler says there are few leads on where he is but he believes Wilson is still in the area.

Wilson is wanted for shooting and killing his neighbor Henry Peavey December 19th, for beating his wife Kathryn Peavey and for setting their home on fire.

Sheriff Butler tells us Kathryn Peavey is improving slightly but still has a long way to go. She is in a Jackson hospital in critical condition.

The motive appears to be an ongoing land dispute.

