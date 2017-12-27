Squatters remain on forfeited south Jackson property

We first told you, a week ago, about squatters living on land in south Jackson, forfeited for back taxes.

Hinds County Land Rolls show 5106 Gertrude Drive and surrounding parcels belong to the state of Mississippi and no one should be living there.

But Three On Your Side found the trailers occupied then and they are still occupied now.

Timothy Sharp says he doesn't think his grandmother should have to move from the home she's been in for 7 years.

"I think it's wrong because this is my uncle's house and he died about five years ago. He got shot in the stomach," said Sharp. "My grandma is living here now and I don't think she should be evicted out of her son's home."

Sharp says his grandmother is trying to raise the money to pay the taxes.

On December 19, the Secretary of State's office told us they called the City of Jackson to have the squatters removed from where they are living, rent-free.

