Shooting suspect attacked by other inmates at Warren County jail

Dramatic and disturbing video of an inmate being attacked at the Warren County Jail. Family members identify the man being beaten by other inmates as Denzell Watts.

In video posted to Snapchat the inmate is seen being pulled out of a cell and then viciously punched and kicked repeatedly.

Family members tell us they watched Watts being beaten on Facebook live. They say he is the target because of an ongoing dispute about drugs.

Ora Bishop, the mother of Denzell Watts said, "my daughter saw it. She called me and I called here to tell them and they say they got several calls. He think my son stole his dope and he didn't."

Leslie Lee Watts, Jr. the inmate’s brother, said, "he's got a gash in his head. He don't even know his name. He don't even know where he at."

Lacerations and swelling are clearly visible on Watts face and head in the video. But we are told he was examined by a doctor and released back into custody.

Sheriff Martin Pace told us he is not identifying the inmate involved until the investigation is complete. That cell block is on lock down. He also says the parties involved will be separated. They will not be in the same cell block together.

An investigation is underway into the beating and the use of the cellphone by an inmate. It is a felony for an inmate to have a cellphone. All of those involved could face additional charges.

Watts is now charged with five counts of aggravated assault in a shooting at L-D's Restaurant Christmas Eve.

In his initial appearance Wednesday in Vicksburg Municipal Court bond for Watts was set at 500 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved