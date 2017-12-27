Warren Central girls rout Forest Hill to advance to JPS Holiday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Warren Central girls rout Forest Hill to advance to JPS Holiday Tournament semis

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Warren Central girls basketball continued their nice start to the season. Florida Atlantic signee Amber Gaston led the way as the Lady Vikings routed Forest Hill 59-29.

They will face Terry Thursday in the semifinals.

Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament Schedule

Semifinals (Forest Hill)

Thursday 10:00am: Warren Central vs. Terry

Thursday 11:30am: Murrah vs. Hazlehurst

Championship Game (Forest Hill)

Thursday at 6:30pm

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly