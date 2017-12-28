Callaway beats Jim Hill to advance to JPS Holiday Tournament semifinals

Jim Hill had a brief lead over Callaway in the 2nd quarter of the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament quarterfinals. The Chargers finished on a 14-1 run to take a 12 point halftime lead. They would win 65-37 on Wednesday afternoon.

Callaway will face Murrah in the semifinals.

Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament Schedule

Semifinals (Forest Hill)

Thursday 1:00pm: Forest Hill vs. Brighton (TN)

Thursday 2:30pm: Callaway vs. Murrah

Championship Game (Forest Hill)

Thursday at 8:30pm

