Callaway beats Jim Hill to advance to JPS Holiday Tournament semifinals

Jim Hill had a brief lead over Callaway in the 2nd quarter of the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament quarterfinals. The Chargers finished on a 14-1 run to take a 12 point halftime lead. They would win 65-37 on Wednesday afternoon.
Callaway will face Murrah in the semifinals.
Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament Schedule
Semifinals (Forest Hill)
Thursday 1:00pm: Forest Hill vs. Brighton (TN)
Thursday 2:30pm: Callaway vs. Murrah
Championship Game (Forest Hill)
Thursday at 8:30pm
