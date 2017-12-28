Nick Ducote reports from Shreveport as Southern Miss falls in Independence Bowl

Southern Miss fell to Florida State 42-13 Wednesday in the Independence Bowl.

USM finished the 2017 season 8-5. Jay Hopson reflected on the loss, while Ito Smith and Tarvarius Moore reflected after their final game as Golden Eagles.

Watch above.

