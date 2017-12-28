FIRST ALERT: Wintry weather possible to close out 2017

As the year 2017 comes to a close, there may be some wintry weather to contend with across parts of the southeast to roll into the year 2018.

An extremely cold air mass, the coldest we’ve seen since January 2017, will be pushing southward into the region through Sunday and Monday. With that, near the front, an area of low pressure will develop along the Texas Gulf Coast and track eastward; slinging moisture inland as the cold air moves in.



The system will likely begin affecting the area Sunday morning as a rain system before the cold air undercuts the moisture; once that happens – we’ll see a transition from rain to a wintry mix of mainly sleet and freezing rain with a burst of snow possibly to round out the event.

The better chance to see this would likely be along and north of I-20; but the finer details will still need to be hammered out over the next few days. South of I-20, expect a cold rain to fall in most instances.



Temperatures will be falling throughout the day on Sunday from the lower 40s early on, though the 30s into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will eventually bottom out deep in the 20s, posing a travel hazard across the region for areas of ice on the roadways.



Left in its wake will be the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early January 2017 – where high temperatures will only be in the 30s, lows will fall into the 10s in some instances, with a gradual reprieve through next week.

MEMA works to alert public ahead of possible winter weather

What to know ahead of winter weather:

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working to prepare for possible winter weather on New Year’s Eve. Officials say the weather could create potentially hazardous driving conditions over the weekend and drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible and to create a safety kit for your vehicle if you do go out.