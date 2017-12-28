Jackson Police have identified victims found inside car Thursday morning

JPD has now released the names of the victims found inside a car Thursday morning.

31-year-old Casey Ross Vaughn and 33-year-old Laura Peyton were found dead on Hilda Drive near Beasley Road shortly before 7:30 A.M.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

