Suspect identified in Christmas Eve daycare burglary

Clinton Police have now identified the man wanted in the burglary of a daycare on Sunday evening.

A warrant has been issued for 28-year-old David Thomas Davidson, of Decatur, for breaking into the Morrison Heights Baptist Church daycare center.

Video surveillance shows Davidson wearing a grey stocking cap, black jacket, red gloves, and blue running shoes, forcing himself into the facility. The suspect stole electronics and keys to the building. He was also seen carrying a tan duffel bag.

If you have any information on Davidson's whereabouts, please call the Clinton Police Department at (601)924-5252 or CrimeStoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

