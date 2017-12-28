Former Vicksburg school for African American students now the site of historical marker

It was one of the oldest and most recognized schools for African American students in this state.

A historical marker now stands at the site of Magnolia High School which was built in 1923. It received special recognition in 1940 for its high academic standards.

It was one of the few schools in the Southeast to offer African American students a college preparatory curriculum. Some of the former students came back to the site for Thursday's ceremony and unveiling.

"In 1940 this high school was recognized for its accreditation and for its academic achievement at that time. It was one of the only accredited high schools in the state of Mississippi at that time”, said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs.

The special college prep program was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Magnolia High was one of 16 schools in the nation selected to participate.

