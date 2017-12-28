UPDATE: Accused inmates appear in court after brutal Snapchat jail beating

Inmates at the Warren County jail videotaped themselves brutally hitting and kicking another prisoner, even as he laid defenseless on the floor.

The inmates allegedly involved in the incident appeared in court Friday morning. They have been identified as Anfernie Rashad Chiplin, John Shelby and Gerald Vaughn. All are charged with simple assault and Chiplin is also charged with possession of contraband.

"Right now we're running a parallel investigation, involving jail investigators, as well as criminal investigators," explained Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

The victim's family says his name is Denzell Watts. The 21-year-old was arrested Monday after a shooting at L.D.s Restaurant and Lounge in Vicksburg that injured at least five people.

"They say they brought him in for questioning. But when we get here for court today, he had a $500,000 bond," said Leslie Lee Watts, Jr., the victim's brother.

PREVIOUS STORY: VIDEO: Brother of man beaten in jail by inmates says "they called the hit on my brother"

Watt's family is more focused on how this happened in the first place.

"My son got beaten in there," said Watts' mother, Ora Bishop. "His face messed up. He need E.R."

"He got a gash in his head, he don't even know his name. He don't even know where he at," added Watts, Junior.

The Sheriff says Watts suffered only minor injuries and is already back in jail, being kept separate from his attackers. He believes there could be as many as five people involved in this case, but says this is an ongoing investigation.

