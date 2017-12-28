Nick Fitzgerald meets the media for the first time since Egg Bowl injury

#23 Mississippi State plays in the TaxSlayer Bowl in less than 48 hours!

Someone that won't play in Saturday's game grabbed headlines on Thursday.

Nick Fitzgerald met the media for the first time since suffering an ankle injury at the Egg Bowl. He says he should be back for spring practice but may not be full go. Fitz reflected on the injury and supporting Keytaon Thompson.

"It's difficult. I'm a competitor, I hate sitting out anything. Injuries happen. For what happened it could have been a lot worse, so I'm really blessed about that. But it sucks not playing but I'm going to help my team out as much as I can. Doing light stuff now, not too far out from surgery. I'm walking again for the first time in a little while so that's awesome. I make sure I can help Keytaon with anything he can, any of the reads, any breakdowns, any coverages, blitzes, like that. Ultimately, it's being a hype man."

MSU faces Louisville Saturday at 11:00am. The TaxSlayer Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

