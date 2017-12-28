Warming up your vehicle could land you in trouble with the law

How often do you warm up your car before leaving for the day? Well, leaving your vehicle running while unattended could land you in trouble with the law.

“It is a misdemeanor offense in this state,” said Sergeant Kenny Bryant of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. “It was designed to prevent auto thefts from occurring. Of course, when you leave your car running, you are susceptible to it being taken. We’ve had several incidents where children were taken along with the vehicle. In an effort to try and curb that, the law was created.”

However, many drivers in Jackson are unaware of the law.

“No, I had no idea,” said Adrienne McClinton. “What’s the problem? You don’t want to get in your car and be freezing to death before you pull off. So, I feel like if you’re in your own driveway or whatever, you should be able to crank your car up and let it warm up and go.”

Byron Anderson was also unaware of the law and said he starts his vehicle up every morning for his wife.

“That’s kind of crazy,” Anderson said. “You know you gotta warm your vehicle for your wife when she’s getting ready for work in the morning. So, that’s kind of tough.”

Local authorities are enforcing the law. Sgt. Bryant said he doesn’t think the sheriff’s office deals with this often but he has heard of Jackson police ticketing people for this offense.

Even if it makes you a little late or you have to brave the cold temperatures and sit inside while it warms up, Sgt. Bryant said not leaving it unattended is the best option.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.