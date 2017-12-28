Murrah girls beat Warren Central to win Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tourna - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Murrah girls beat Warren Central to win Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament title

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The girls title game in the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament featured two of the top teams in the state. Undefeated Murrah faced 12-3 Warren Central.

The Lady Vikings cut it to 3 in the final minute, but the Lady Mustangs used free throws and WC turnovers to win 47-40.

