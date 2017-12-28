Forest Hill boys beat Murrah to win Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Forest Hill boys beat Murrah to win Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament title

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
We had an all Jackson matchup to decide the Pepsi-JPS Holiday Tournament. Murrah jumped out to an early lead but Forest Hill would rally to win 65-50.

The Patriots defend home court and take the tourney spoils.

