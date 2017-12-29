Florida State RB Cam Akers and Southern Miss trending up as 2018 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Florida State RB Cam Akers and Southern Miss trending up as 2018 nears

Southern Miss ended their season in the Independence Bowl against Florida State. But in this game, we got a glimpse of two things to look forward to for next season: A Golden Eagle roster with a majority of their starters returning and Cam Akers the future star running back for the Seminoles.

Nick Ducote profiles USM along with the Clinton native.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly