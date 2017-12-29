Florida State RB Cam Akers and Southern Miss trending up as 2018 nears

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Southern Miss ended their season in the Independence Bowl against Florida State. But in this game, we got a glimpse of two things to look forward to for next season: A Golden Eagle roster with a majority of their starters returning and Cam Akers the future star running back for the Seminoles.
Nick Ducote profiles USM along with the Clinton native.
