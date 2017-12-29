Three people dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in Neshoba Co.

Three people in the car died. The names of the victims have not been released, but have been identified as one Indian woman and two Indian men, all in their 30s. Source: WTOK

Three people have died after a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler in Neshoba County.

According to WTOK, the crash happened on Highway 491 around 5:40 Friday morning. Authorities say an 18-wheeler headed north on Highway 491 and collided with a car that was heading out from Road 646 in front of the 18-wheeler.

Three people in the car died. The names of the victims have not been released, but have been identified as a woman and two men, all in their 30s.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene including Philadelphia Rescue 1, Tucker, East Neshoba, and North Bend Volunteer Fire Departments. Choctaw Police, Neshoba County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Neshoba County EMS also responded to the scene.

The accident is still being investigated.

