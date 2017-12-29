UPDATE: Woman shot while buckling baby in car dead after weeks in hospital

On December 14, Jackson police officers responded to Welota Drive after a shooting.

Police say two suspects in a red Toyota Camry fired several shots into the home. No injuries were reported from inside.

27-year-old LaShundra N. Jones was in the front seat of a car in the front yard, along with a baby and another adult. She was shot in the upper back and taken to UMMC in critical condition.

On Thursday, December 28 Jones died from her injuries and became the 61st homicide victim of 2017.

There was no motive or suspect information at the time of the shooting.



Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

