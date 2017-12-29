13-year-old driver in critical condition after crash with 18-wheeler in Madison Co.

Investigators at the scene say the driver of the 18-wheeler was going around the car, which had its right turn signal on, but suddenly the car turned left and the two collided. Source: WLBT

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 in Farmhaven Friday morning after a Mini Cooper and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Source: WLBT

Officials are on the scene of a crash in Madison County involving a car, driven by a 13-year-old, and an 18-wheeler.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 in Farmhaven Friday morning after a Mini Cooper and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. The EOC says the driver of the car is just 13-years-old and has been airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

The passenger of the car was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators at the scene say the driver of the 18-wheeler was going around the car, which had its right turn signal on, but suddenly the car turned left and the two collided. The 18-wheeler veered off the roadway and grazed a home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.