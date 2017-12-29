UPDATE: 13-year-old driver injured after crash with 18-wheeler in Madison Co. dies

Investigators at the scene say the driver of the 18-wheeler was going around the car, which had its right turn signal on, but suddenly the car turned left and the two collided. Source: WLBT

A 13-year-old driver critically injured in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Madison County has died.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 in Farmhaven Friday morning after a Mini Cooper and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. The EOC says the driver of the car was just 13-years-old and was airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

The passenger of the car was also taken to the hospital with injuries. According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, the passenger is in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene say the driver of the 18-wheeler was going around the car, which had its right turn signal on, but suddenly the car turned left and the two collided. The 18-wheeler veered off the roadway and grazed a home.

