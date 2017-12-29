Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Hinds County Tax Collect - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Hinds County woman who was fired from the tax collector's office is now suing the county and Tax Collector Eddie Fair for sexual harassment.

45-year-old Bernitha Rice says after Fair hired her as a teller in the spring of last year, he asked her out repeatedly and made frequent sexual advances. She says she refused his overtures and was fired for insubordination after just three months on the job.

Fair denies the allegations.

Complaint:

Response to complaint:

