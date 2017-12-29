Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Hinds County woman who was fired from the tax collector's office is now suing the county and Tax Collector Eddie Fair for sexual harassment.
45-year-old Bernitha Rice says after Fair hired her as a teller in the spring of last year, he asked her out repeatedly and made frequent sexual advances. She says she refused his overtures and was fired for insubordination after just three months on the job.
Fair denies the allegations.
Complaint:
Response to complaint:
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.