UPDATE: Suspect in custody for downtown bank robbery identified

Jackson police has now released the name of the man involved in a robbery at the Trustmark Bank in Downtown Jackson.

42-year-old Dennis Green has been charged with robbery of the bank on E. Capitol Street Friday afternoon.

Commander Tyree Jones of the Jackson Police Department said Green approached the teller and allegedly passed a note demanding cash and threatening to fire shots.

Green was able to flee the bank on foot and was apprehended a short time later.

Jones said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.