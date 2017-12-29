Homeless shelters in Jackson make room

Preparations are underway as the arctic cold snap ushers in the new year.

Of particular concern here in the metro, hundreds of homeless people in need of shelter. On Capitol Street the sign indicated temperatures rising around noon Friday, but get ready for the polar express.

A wintry mix could be on tap, wind chill temperatures will plummet Sunday afternoon and overnight.

Lines formed early at The Gateway Rescue Mission on Gallatin Street, for a warm meal.

"It's rough you know the last couple of weeks everybody has been handing out blankets and that kind of stuff." that according to Matt Seage, the Kitchen manager at Gateway.

With some 700 homeless people in Jackson, shelters are opening their doors to a warm cot, and food.

"On any night during the winter when the temperatures falls below 35 degrees we open this as an overflow shelter from all the other shelters in Jackson," according to Jill Buckley the Executive director of Stewpot Community Services.

Stewpot is in emergency mode at their day shelter called The Opportunity Center. Buckley said, " We are housing men and women and children at our shelters at Brumfield and Matt's House so this is an additional 50 beds that we make available in these emergency situations."

The city wants Jacksonians to prepare as well. Protect your pets from sub freezing temperatures, check on the elderly.

If there is concern about the possibility of frozen water service lines in your home, leaving a small stream of water running from the faucet and open the cabinet doors.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.