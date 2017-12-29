End of the year shakedown at Parchman

A shakedown in Parchman's largest unit results in quite a haul. Thursday's end of the year surprise search took place in Unit 29. The unit houses 1,418 inmates, including those on death row and with behavioral problems.

The seized contraband included 68 cellphones, 81 cellphone chargers, 15 cellphone batteries, 79 homemade weapons, 104 packs of marijuana, 47 packs of methamphetamine, 30 packs of tobacco, 21 packs of spice, 45 cigars, 38 cigarette lighters, 12 bottles of tattoo ink, two tattoo guns, 51 packs of Top paper, six homemade pipes, 16 Sim cards, 14 packs of unmarked pills, digital scales, and other assorted items.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says her administration is aggressively pursuing leads on how the contraband is getting into the prison.

