Woman wanted in connection to Yazoo County staged ATV murder

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation along with the Yazoo County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help locating a woman wanted in the case of a Brandon man who was first believed to have died in an ATV crash in Yazoo County.
Stephanie Denise Ward, who also goes by the name Diana S. Carrington and at least six other aliases, is now the third person related to this death that happened earlier in December.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ward are asked to call MBI at (601)987-1530.
