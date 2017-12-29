Incarcerated moms and grandmothers receive special visits Saturday

Several incarcerated mothers and grandmothers at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County will have some very special guests Saturday, their children and grandchildren.

The facility in Pearl is holding its second Mom's Day for about 50 offenders and 100 children from 1-4 p.m. The last event was held on September 30th.

Only inmates who are incarcerated for a year with children up to 18 years old and have no infractions can participate in the program. Mothers who remained trouble free after their participation in the first event in September can also take part in Saturday's activities.

"This new program is another example of this administration's focus on rehabilitation. It is important for mothers to maintain a physical connection with their children so that when they are released, the foundation for support is there. I also appreciate staff for finding ways to provide incentives for inmates who follow the rules, said Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner, Pelicia E. Hall.

Some mothers and grandmothers will see their children and grandchildren for the first time in months, if not years.

Warden Dean Epps says the program is being extended to grandmothers because many offenders are serving so many years they now have grandchildren. There are plans to expand the program in 2018.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved