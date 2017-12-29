Faith-based addiction recovery program seeing success in tackling opioid addictions

You've seen the various ways Mississippi is working to combat the opioid crisis. But state agencies continue to say they need help from communities, churches and others.

Mercy House Adult and Teen Challenge facility in Georgetown, Mississippi, is a four month faith-based program that includes everything from a classroom setting to working in community.

"Some call it a rehab," explained Executive Director David Dilmore. "We like to call it a discipleship program. And discipleship is basically doing life together, teaching others what you've been taught."

Several men on staff are alums of the program. They don't just hear the stats about the opioid crisis. They've lived it and overcome it.

"I had a son and I can remember caring more about the pills than I did my son," said Paul Davis who now works with program outreach. "Looking back now and me following Jesus, my son's got a better life."

"From the age of 17-31, I went to 7 different rehabs," explained Aaron Bratton, program director. "I went to jail 3 times. I did 2.5 years in a federal prison. When I came here I was so hopeless and ready to give up. I found hope and I don't want no guy to ever feel like I did that day."

"Growing up, you never think you're going to be a drug addict," admitted Matt Milliman. "You have these goals and dreams of what you're going to be. Next thing you know, you wake up and you're taking 20-30 pills a day."

They become like a family here. And many are able to reconcile broken relationships caused by their addictions.

"When you're in a situation of addiction, you have scales over your eyes," Mercy House Auto Center General Manager Lee Robert said. "You can't see. You're blinded. You're blinded about your self-worth. You're blinded about the meaning of life, period. The things that should be the most important to you are the least. Everything's backwards."

Participants learn how to re-prioritize their lives and find a new identity.

"I'm not a drug addict," described marketing director Carl Williams. "I'm not a junkie. I'm not a opiate addict. I'm a new creature in Christ and I belong to him."

To learn more about the program or find out how you can help fund the work they're doing click HERE.

95 percent of the men at this facility attend the program at no cost. Because they're a nonprofit, they find ways to fund the work they do. They do that by making wooden crosses and selling them outside local Walmart stores and other locations. They also started a mechanic shop in Crystal Springs. If you'd like to know more about their vehicle donation program, click HERE.

