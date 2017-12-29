23 MSU & Louisville on the mic Friday to preview TaxSlayer Bowl

It's TaxSlayer Bowl eve. Both head coaches met with the media Friday to discuss expectations for Saturday's game.

#23 Mississippi State interim head coach Greg Knox said this position he's been assigned is of course a little bit different to what he's used to. But he has full confidence in his team's ability to get the job done Saturday. Knox is feeling really good about Keytaon Thompson as he makes his first start as Bulldog quarterback.

"When we first took this over and first started, I brought him in and I gave him the gameplan sheet," Knox said. "He went through it and highlighted about 50 to 60 plays that he felt good about. And the things he did highlight we continued to rep those up until now. I think he even feels better about those plays right now. Will he be nervous? Yeah, I think he'll be nervous. But I think after the first series, things will calm down and he'll be himself. He's a competitor and he's going to perform well. I have no doubt in my mind."

The coaching changes for MSU could provide a little boost for the Bulldogs since Louisville doesn't really know what to expect.

Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino said "we try to prepare for the players that they have and their talents and knowing what we're going to go up against. Scheme wise, it's kinda up in the air a little bit. Two new play callers on offense and defense, so you always wonder how that's actually going to play out."

MSU and Louisville play Saturday at 11:00am. You can watch the TaxSlayer Bowl on ESPN.

