UPDATE: Brookhollow Drive shooting now a homicide investigation

Jackson Police have now announced the investigation of a shooting that happened on the 5400 block of Brookhollow Drive has now been confirmed as a homicide.

Update: Shooting at 5440 Brookhollow Dr. has been confirmed as a homicide. Unidentified black male shot multiple times in the residence. No suspect information or motive at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2017

JPD on the scene of a shooting, 5400 block of Brookhollow Dr. Coroner has been dispatched. More information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2017

We have a crew on there way to the scene now and will update you with the latest.

