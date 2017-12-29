UPDATE: Brookhollow Drive shooting now a homicide investigation

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson Police have now announced the investigation of a shooting that happened on the 5400 block of Brookhollow Drive has now been confirmed as a homicide.
Update: Shooting at 5440 Brookhollow Dr. has been confirmed as a homicide. Unidentified black male shot multiple times in the residence. No suspect information or motive at this time.— Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2017
JPD on the scene of a shooting, 5400 block of Brookhollow Dr. Coroner has been dispatched. More information to come.— Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2017
We have a crew on there way to the scene now and will update you with the latest.
