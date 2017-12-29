UPDATE: Suspect identified in Brookhollow Drive shooting

We now know names of the victim and suspect involved in a shooting that took place in a Jackson neighborhood Friday evening.

Brookhollow Dr. homicide update: Victim identified as Johnny Lee Johnson-40. WANTED suspect: Marcus E. Craft-32. Homicide #62 for 2017. Call police with information, 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/pile0OUXNB — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2017

40-year-old Johnny Lee Johnson was shot to death in the 5400 block of Brookhollow Drive.

JPD is looking for 32-year-old Marcus E. Craft who is wanted in Johnson's murder.

Commander Tyree Jones said an argument did lead to the shooting, but the motive is not clear right now.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Craft, please call JPD at (601)960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.