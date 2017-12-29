New MSU head coach Joe Moorhead touches down in Jacksonville ahead of TaxSlayer Bowl

#23 Mississippi State got a glimpse of the present and the future on Friday. While interim head coach Greg Knox is preparing the Bulldogs for the TaxSlayer Bowl, new head coach Joe Moorhead made an appearance at a Jacksonville restaurant for some Dawg Talk. He was greeted with a number of fans and some cowbells.

Joe Moorhead welcomed tonight by many fans and some LOUD cowbells! ?? pic.twitter.com/iahzIH6vMy — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 30, 2017

"My plans are to root, root root for the home team," Moorhead said. "So I'm going to root for the Bulldogs. Hope these seniors and this team, this is their year, their journey, I hope they finish it the right way. There's a lot on the agenda. We're going to meet as a staff the morning of the 3rd. We're going to go through every department in the program, just talk about the specifics. There's a long list of things to do. Just going to knock them down one at a time."

Moorhead did mention that he expects to announce the rest of his staff by the first week of January.

#23 MSU faces Louisville Saturday at 11:00am. The TaxSlayer Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

Check out more Mississippi State coverage HERE

Want more WLBT/FOX 40 Sports? Download the free MS Sports Now app at the Apple Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.