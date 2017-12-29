Clinton girls beat Germantown in Pearl Shootout - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Clinton girls beat Germantown in Pearl Shootout

The Pearl Shootout featured several matchups of teams with double digit wins. Clinton took on Germantown in a girls tilt.

The Lady Arrows pulled away to win 58-34 on Friday afternoon.

Mike Coleman's crew improve to 13-2 this season.

