Lady Pirates beat North Pike in Pearl Shootout

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Pearl protected home court on Friday afternoon. The Lady Pirates beat North Pike 46-39 in the Pearl Shootout.

Lacey Kennedy's crew are off to a 15-2 start. They're setting themselves up for a deep run in March.

