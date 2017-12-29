Jaylen Forbes has 16 pts as Florence moves to 12-1

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We had a chance to see the state's leading scorer in action. Florence junior forward Jaylen Forbes averages 31 points a game. He dropped 51 in a victory over Germantown two weeks ago.
Forbes added to his total with 16 points Friday as the Eagles beat Clinton 60-49 in the Pearl Shootout. Florence moves to 12-1 on the season. Their only loss came in a Rankin County matchup with Brandon.
