Rankin County Sheriffs on the scene of deadly car accident on Castlewoods Drive in Flowood

Rankin County Sheriffs are on the scene of a deadly car accident in Flowood.
Sheriff Bryan Bailey said officials received a call shortly before 10:00 P. M. Friday night to the the corner of Wexford Court and Castlewoods Blvd.
Investigators said the a car ran off the road and struck a bricked walled exit sign in the Castlewoods subdivision and a tree. The car then flipped killing a 58-year-old man.
Bailey said this is an ongoing investigation.
