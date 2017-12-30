Rankin County Sheriffs on the scene of deadly car accident on Ca - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Rankin County Sheriffs on the scene of deadly car accident on Castlewoods Drive in Flowood

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
FLOWOOD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Rankin County Sheriffs are on the scene of a deadly car accident in Flowood. 

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said officials received a call shortly before 10:00 P. M. Friday night to the the corner of Wexford Court and Castlewoods Blvd.

Investigators said the a car ran off the road and struck a bricked walled exit sign in the Castlewoods subdivision and a tree. The car then flipped killing a 58-year-old man. 

Bailey said this is an ongoing investigation.

